Impact on deprived pupils weighs heavily on exams decision – Swinney

The impact of coronavirus-related disruption on school pupils in deprived areas “weighs heavily” on the decisions around holding Higher exams in 2021, John Swinney has said.

The Education Secretary said he is “particularly anxious” that educational disruption due to self-isolation may be greater in more deprived parts of Scotland.

He said he wants to make sure each pupil has an “equal chance” to perform well in the exam diet, and that a decision on whether the assessments will go ahead will be made as soon as possible before February.

National 5 exams due to take place next year have already been cancelled but Higher and Advanced Highers are provisionally due to go ahead.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Friday, Mr Swinney, who is also Deputy First Minister, said: “I have to be satisfied that every young person who’s supposed to be sitting a Higher or Advanced Higher exam in the spring is able to have an equal chance to shine and to prosper in that exam.”

The Higher and Advanced Higher exam diet is currently expected to go ahead next year (PA)

He said some pupils will not have had any disruption this school year, but others will have had to self-isolate multiple times.

He added that work is ongoing with local councils to gauge the level of disruption in each school.

The Education Secretary said there are differences in terms of geography, with the virus being more prevalent in certain areas than others.

He continued: “But then there is some further detail within that, which is that the level of disruption to the education of young people caused by self-isolation has tended to be greater in areas of deprivation.

“I’m particularly anxious, given all of the focus of the Government on closing the poverty-related attainment gap, on supporting young people to use the power of education to emerge out of poverty and have a higher quality of life, that we make sure that we support young people in these circumstances.

“So that factor weighs very heavily in my judgments.”