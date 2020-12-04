Man charged after boy knocked down by car

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Edinburgh.

A six-year-old boy was struck by a car while walking across a pedestrian crossing on West Approach Road at about 4.40pm on November 6.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

The man, 44, is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.