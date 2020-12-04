Police advise against Celtic Park protest planned for Sunday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police Scotland has advised people against turning out for another protest which is planned to take place outside Celtic Park this Sunday.

Fans gathered at the stadium last week calling for Hoops boss Neil Lennon to be sacked after the team’s Scottish League Cup defeat to Ross County.

Three officers were injured as club staff left the ground through a barrier formed by police and their vehicles.

Celtic fans demand Neil Lennon exit amid a heavy police presence including a circling helicopter at Parkhead pic.twitter.com/Wi7OxgklY8 — Gavin McCafferty (@GavinMcCafferty) November 29, 2020

A 22-year-old man was charged in connection with disorder-related offences and is due to appear in court at a later date.

Celtic also said in a statement on Sunday they would also launch an investigation into the events.

The club return to play St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park this Sunday after defeat to AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Pictures on social media on Friday appeared to show fences around some of the stadium entrances where crowds had gathered last week.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Greater Glasgow Division, warned any action outside the ground could risk the spread of Covid-19.

He said: “We are aware of a proposed demonstration outside Celtic Park on Sunday, 6 December, 2020 and would urge people to find alternative ways to protest, such as online, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The Scottish Government regulations are quite clear that these types of protest are prohibited in areas under Level 4 restrictions.

“Officers will continue to police these types of event using the 4Es approach of engaging with those taking part and explaining the restrictions in place to save lives.

“Our response will be measured and appropriate but we will use enforcement where required.”