Man taken to hospital after groups clash in Elgin town centre

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital after a violent late-night clash between two groups in Moray, police have said.

The injured man was assaulted during an altercation near Aldi in Elgin town centre on Friday night and suffered damage to his leg and body inflicted with a weapon.

Officers believe the two groups were in a McDonald’s before travelling almost two miles to where the clash happened near Trinity Place at approximately 11.40pm.

One of the groups involved was driving a grey Audi A3 and the other travelled in a silver Mercedes, according to Police Scotland, who have launched an appeal for witnesses.

Police Sergeant Alex Carle, of the divisional violence and alcohol reduction unit, said: “The 20-year-old victim suffered injuries to his leg and body and was treated at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin before later being released.

“The injury is understood to have been caused by a weapon.”

Did you witness an altercation between two groups in Trinity Place #Elgin at 11.40pm on Friday 4 Dec. A 20-year-old man was seriously assaulted. Read more here :https://t.co/EE45e6JYNg pic.twitter.com/dCLQdI2g1m — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) December 5, 2020

Urging anyone with information to contact the police, he added: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who captured the incident on dashcam footage to come forward.

“If you have information that will assist this investigation please contact us through 101, quoting reference number 0311 of Saturday, December 5, 2020.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”