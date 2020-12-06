Scotland passes 100,000 mark in number of people testing positive for Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 100,000 people in Scotland have now tested positive for coronavirus, after 643 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Scotland also recorded five coronavirus deaths of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days.

The latest daily number of coronavirus deaths shows a fall from the 22 confirmed on Saturday, although fewer tend to be registered at weekends.

1,221,230 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 643 to 100,106 Sadly 5 more patients who tested positive have died (3,916 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/QngdNzk4bg — Scottish Government (@scotgov) December 6, 2020

New positive cases were also lower than the 777 announced on Saturday.

The past week has seen 5,417 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total figure to 100,106 since the start of the pandemic.

Scotland’s death toll of those with confirmed infections now stands at 3,916.

Scottish Government figures show there were also 951 people in hospital in the past 24 hours with recently-confirmed Covid-19, up by six from the previous day.

A Covid-19 test centre at Edinburgh University (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Of those, 62 were in intensive care, down two.

In the past 24 hours, the results of 14,790 tests were confirmed, with 5.2% of people testing positive for the virus.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded 190 new Covid-19 cases, 126 were identified in Lanarkshire, 70 in Ayrshire and Arran, 64 in Lothian and 48 in Grampian.

There were also 60 positive cases in Fife, 24 in the Forth Valley, 50 in Tayside, three in the Highlands, three in the Borders and five in Dumfries and Galloway.

No cases were registered on Scotland’s islands – Orkney, Shetland or the Western Isles.