Series of stories by sexual assault and rape survivors published

A series of stories by sexual assault and rape survivors about their journeys through the criminal justice system have been published online.

The Justice Journeys: Survivor Stories collection was written by research participants who took part in a project for the Scottish Centre for Crime and Justice Research.

It was led by Professor Michele Burman, Dr Oona Brooks-Hay and Dr Lisa Bradley – who are all based at the University of Glasgow.

Speaking ahead of the launch on Monday, Dr Brooks-Hay said: “An overriding concern of the survivors who have bravely shared their stories, is that their voices may help to improve the experiences of others.

“We can only really understand the impact of sexual violence and the ensuing criminal justice process though an appreciation of the lives they touch.

“This does not just include the lives of survivors, it also includes the lives of their friends, their family and their children.

“For some, being able to share their story through Justice Journeys is an alternative form of justice.

“It is crucial that we see the individuals behind the label of ‘victim’ or ‘survivor’.”

The launch comes amid a global 16 Days of Action campaign against domestic violence.

If you, or anyone you know, are being abused or are at risk of abuse, please contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Or if you need support please contact Scotland's domestic abuse & forced marriage helpline on 0800 027 1234, where support is available 24/7.

Dr Bradley expressed her gratitude to all of those who participated, saying: “The work of Justice Journeys: Survivor Stories is that of the women who took part.

“We simply offered them a space tell their stories, in their own words, and in their own way – something, we came on to learn, the criminal justice system denied them at many turns.

“What they have collectively produced speaks not simply of their journey into and through the criminal justice system; but tells of the personal transformations that took place when they were given permission to speak and a space to do so.”

The stories can be read online at https://justicejourneysonline.com/.