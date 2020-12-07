Two arrests following protests after Celtic match

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two men have been arrested after protests outside Celtic Park.

Fans gathered outside the stadium to call for change after Celtic drew 1-1 with St Johnstone at Parkhead in Glasgow in the Scottish Premiership match on Sunday.

Police stressed that such gatherings are banned in areas under Level 4 restrictions such as Glasgow.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Two men have been arrested in connection with disorder offences outside Celtic FC stadium in Glasgow.

“The Scottish Government regulations are quite clear that these types of protest are prohibited in areas under Level 4 restrictions.

“Our response has been measured and proportionate today.

“We will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and encourage compliance, using enforcement as a last resort.”

Police had warned people not to protest outside the stadium after similar scenes the previous weekend when Celtic lost 2-0 to Ross County in the Scottish League Cup.