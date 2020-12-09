Schools to make ‘individual judgment’ on pupils sitting preliminary exams

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pupils may not have to sit preliminary exams this winter after the Scottish Government scrapped next year’s Higher and Advanced Higher tests.

Rather than sitting exams next spring, children will instead be graded by teachers, with Education Secretary John Swinney saying they will be asked to provide a “holistic judgment” of performance.

As a result, he said it is now a “judgment for individual schools” if youngsters will be required to sit prelims as part of this system.

Education Secretary John Swinney announced exams are being cancelled for the second year in a row because of coronavirus (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has told schools “there is no necessity to undertake prelims”, Mr Swinney confirmed, and it is now “up to schools to make that particular judgment”.

It comes after the Education Secretary told MSPs on Tuesday that the impact of coronavirus means the Higher and Advanced Higher exams will not take place in 2021.

It is the second year in a row the pandemic has resulted in the exams being cancelled – with the decision to scrap the 2021 diet based on concerns children who have been forced to repeatedly self-isolate would have been at a disadvantage.

Mr Swinney said the SQA will be providing schools with specific assessment tools and “illustrations of work that can be used by schools to assess the performance of young people”.

The Education Secretary told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “Essentially, what we will be doing is providing the framework within which teachers can formulate their judgments, based on the ability of young people in carrying out the particular assessments and pieces of work that are specified by the SQA.”

Asked if all pupils will be expected to sit prelims after the winter break, he said: “No, that will be a judgment for individual schools and it should be a judgment for individual schools.”

Mr Swinney added: “These are the judgments that individual schools must make and should make in making sure they have got an effective assessment method in place in their circumstances to enable them to provide authoritative estimates of the performance of young people.

“Schools have got to formulate based on the evidence of performance of individual young people what should be the estimated grade they should achieve.

“And schools are free to rely upon a range of evidence, the SQA will provide materials to essentially make that more straightforward and clearer for schools as to the type of exercises and assessments that should be undertaken.

“If schools can run prelims and they decide to use prelims as part of formulating their view about the performance of young people, that is entirely a judgment for schools, because we are relying on teacher judgments.”

Mr Swinney stressed: “Fundamentally, this system relies on teacher judgment, it does not rely upon prelim grades achieved and prelim marks achieved.

“It relies on overall holistic teacher judgment over the year.

“So anyone that says that a prelim mark determines your grade in this system is wrong.”

He said teachers should instead “deliver a holistic assessment of a young person’s performance and achievement over the whole year, and not just rely simply on an individual prelim mark”.

The Education Secretary added: “Fundamentally, what the model we are going to use relies upon is a holistic teacher judgment about the achievements of young people during the whole of the school year.

“That is designed to maximise the ability to deliver fairness for all candidates.”