Nicola Sturgeon defends ‘cautious approach’ as Edinburgh remains in Level 3

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she did not “pick on” Edinburgh by refusing to loosen coronavirus restrictions in place in the city.

Politicians in the capital have voiced anger at news it will remain under Level 3 restrictions – the second highest tier.

The First Minister said she fears taking a less cautious approach could see Covid-19 cases “skyrocket” in the city, leading to “even more severe restrictions” being imposed.

She stressed decisions on restriction levels are “difficult”, and added: “I am not taking these decisions for no reason.”

During the coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, she said: “The day I can stand here and say the whole of Scotland is open again, there are no restrictions, go back to living your life normally, will be the happiest day of my life.

“I can’t wait to get there, but we are not there yet.”

Adam McVey, the SNP leader of the City of Edinburgh Council, has demanded a meeting with ministers to get a “full explanation” as to why the city has not been moved down to Level 2.

I spoke to the DFM @JohnSwinney & public health on Sunday & heard nothing to suggest Edinburgh could not now safely move into level 2. I’ve asked to meet DFM urgently to ensure the Government give a full explanation to the people of Edinburgh on the reasons behind their decision. — Cllr Adam McVey (@adamrmcvey) December 8, 2020

Labour MP for Edinburgh South Ian Murray branded the decision to keep Edinburgh in Level 3 a “hammer blow for businesses and jobs”.

Ms Sturgeon has previously explained that with Christmas approaching, a move to Level 2 would “mean opening up significantly more services in Scotland’s second biggest city”, which would “carry significant risk of increased transmission”.

On Wednesday she said she would have “loved” to loosen restrictions in Edinburgh,

“Politicians like to do popular things,” she said.

“The fact I didn’t do it was not to pick on Edinburgh, I love Edinburgh. It was not to pick on Edinburgh, it is because I think it is essential to take that cautious and safe approach.”

1,239,579 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 897 to 102,372 Sadly 39 more patients who tested positive have died (3,989 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/6d6tVoNSQB — Scottish Government (@scotgov) December 9, 2020

She said she wants the capital to be “open, free and businesses trading and people coming to visit it”.

But she added: “Cases in Lothian are rising, in the most recent days we have also seen a bit of a rise in cases in Edinburgh.

“So looking at all of that we have to ask ourselves the serious question, if we think cases across Lothian, including in Edinburgh, might be rising a bit at worst, but at best not really declining, does it make sense to open things up, knowing that will give the virus… the opportunity to spread again.

“I hope we will see Edinburgh move down a level in the weeks to come, we will review it again next week, but we have to be careful.”