Man in court charged with attempted murder over ‘fire-raising’

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a fire in Greenock.

The incident happened at a property in Holmscroft Street in the Inverclyde town on Monday November 2.

Andrew Sutherland was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the alleged fire-raising.

The 51-year-old of Kilbirnie made no plea when he appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He was released on bail and his next appearance at court is to be confirmed.