Fox hunters trying to bypass coronavirus regulations, Green MSP claims

Fox hunters are attempting to create a “super exemption” to coronavirus restrictions so dozens of people can take part in meets, a Green MSP has said.

Constitution and External Affairs Secretary Mike Russell pledged the Scottish Government will investigate Mark Ruskell’s claims.

The minister also made clear there are “no super exemptions” to the rules.

Mr Ruskell told Holyrood’s Covid-19 Committee the League Against Cruel Sports has reported “there are hunts that are going out three times a week, with over 40 people attending these events”.

He said: “They have also been informed by Police Scotland that this is permissible because effectively the hunts are applying two separate exemptions.”

The Green MSP said the hunts firstly apply for an exemption for pest control “where six people can meet from two households to carry out that activity”.

He claimed they then use a second exemption “based on equestrian events where 30 people can gather”.

Mr Ruskell asked: “Is it acceptable that groups are effectively stacking exemptions to try to create a super exemption, which allows them to gather in larger numbers?”

Mike Russell said the regulations do not work as Mr Ruskell suggested (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said while “most people think fox hunting is banned in Scotland” they are “apparently continuing as normal, even when most people are complying with strict public health measures which restrict our activities”.

The Green MSP added: “A group of people can’t gather to kick a football around the park yet they can go out in large numbers and kill wildlife for sport? That is ridiculous.”

Mr Russell stressed there are no “super exemptions”, adding this is the first time he has heard such claims about fox hunting

He told Mr Ruskell: “If you wish to send me the details of this and where this is taking place we will very quickly seek to look into it.

“But there are no super exemptions and the regulations do not work like this.”