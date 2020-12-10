Sports handed share of £55m to limit impact of lost ticket revenue

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A £55 million support package of grants and low-interest loans has been announced to limit the impact of lost ticket revenue during the coronavirus pandemic for sporting organisations.

Sports minister Joe FitzPatrick said the funding will include £30 million for Scottish football across all levels of the game.

Scottish Premiership clubs can access £20 million in loans, while £10 million in grants has been allocated for all other tiers of the sport, including women’s football.

Football, rugby, basketball and netball will be among sports to benefit from a £55 million emergency sports package announced today to support them through the #coronavirus pandemic. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/DJMnk2uRVj pic.twitter.com/ebDpdSQC99 — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) December 10, 2020

Scottish Rugby will be able to access up to £20 million, comprising £15 million in grants and £5 million in loans.

Other grants include £2 million for horse racing, £400,000 for motorsport, £300,000 for basketball and £10,000 for netball.

There is £2 million in grants for ice rinks to support curling and skating, as well as £200,000 for ice hockey.

The funding supports spectator sports hit by loss of revenue during the pandemic, and comes on top of @sportscotland’s £1.5 million COVID Recovery Support Fund https://t.co/DJMnk2uRVj pic.twitter.com/f4i51Qmppg — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) December 10, 2020

Mr FitzPatrick said: “I am pleased to announce this substantial funding package, which will help to ensure those sports which have been worst affected by the loss of ticket revenue during the pandemic are able to bridge the gap in revenue until spectators are able to return safely to sports events in larger numbers.

“While restrictions on supporters at events have been vital in stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives, there can be no doubt that they have created real hardships for many sports clubs.

“These clubs are at the heart of our communities and, without urgent financial support, the survival of some could be in question.”

SportScotland chief executive Stewart Harris said: “This announcement is very welcome as the funding will help protect the immediate future of many clubs over the coming months.

“We will continue to work with a range of Scottish governing bodies of sport and the Scottish Government to prioritise this funding to ensure the survival of the sports at the heart of our communities.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard wants to get fans back into stadiums (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard welcomed the funding and called for the money to reach clubs by the end of the year.

Mr Leonard is also pushing for a timetable to allow the safe return of limited numbers of fans at matches, as has happened with professional football in England.

He said: “The enforced absence of spectators has hit clubs and grassroots sport in Scotland incredibly hard.

“The loss of matchday income has forced some long-established clubs to withdraw from competitions, while others have even lived with the ongoing threat of extinction during the pandemic.

“For more than two months now, Scottish Labour has been pressing Nicola Sturgeon to announce a ‘Scottish Football Aid’ fund to support our national sport.

“The announcement of this support from the Scottish Government is welcome but there must be no delay in getting this money to parts of the game that are in real crisis. For some it is already too late.”

He added: “Clubs will lose the financial benefits that come with the annual bumper Christmas fixtures schedule due to the ban on matchday crowds.

“The money must go to those in need, before the new year, so that we can help clubs get through this period.”

Mr FitzPatrick said the support is “significantly more” than the Barnett consequential funding received from the UK Government Sports Winter Survival package.