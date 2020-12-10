Crown investigating 16 deaths at two north-east care homes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Crown Office is investigating 16 deaths at two care homes in Aberdeenshire.

Reports have been received by the procurator fiscal about seven fatalities at Inchmarlo House Care Home, near Banchory, in Aberdeenshire, and nine at Deeside Care Home, Cults, in Aberdeen.

Investigations are now being carried out at both facilities and family members have been made aware.

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The procurator fiscal has received reports in connection with the deaths of seven people at Inchmarlo House Care Home, Aberdeenshire.

“The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

He added: “The procurator fiscal has received reports in connection with the deaths of nine people at Deeside Care Home, Cults.

“The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

It is understood the investigations come as part of the work of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service’s dedicated Covid-19 Death Investigation Team (CDIT).