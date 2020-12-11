Care home Covid-19 case numbers much lower than during first wave – Sturgeon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The number of coronavirus cases in Scotland’s care homes is much lower than it was during the first wave of the virus, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

A recent outbreak at Inchmarlo House care home in Banchory, Aberdeenshire, led to more than 40 cases being detected.

It is one of two care homes in the north east where the Crown Office is investigating several deaths.

The latest Scottish Government data shows 11% of all care homes have a current case of suspected Covid-19.

For the week up to December 6, there were 269 confirmed positive cases in all Scottish care homes.

This figure stood at more than 600 weekly cases for a period between April and May at the height of the first wave – with 669 care home cases confirmed in the week up to May 3.

Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government is ‘very focused’ on care homes (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

At the daily coronavirus briefing on Friday, the First Minister was asked if there has been a resurgence of the virus in care homes.

She said the Government is “very focused” on mitigating the risks of coronavirus and “one person dying or getting Covid in a care home is one too many”.

She continued: “Forgive me, I know we’re talking about human beings here and it always sounds a bit cold to be talking about statistics, but they are important because they allow us to get a sense of the situation.

“In terms of the numbers of people in care homes with Covid, the number of care homes that have cases of Covid and also the number of people in care homes dying from Covid – the numbers we are seeing in this second wave are much lower than at the height of the first wave back in the spring.”

Ms Sturgeon said there have been many policy changes around care homes over the course of the year.

A testing regime for designated visitors in care homes is being introduced “to build in an extra layer of protection”, she said.