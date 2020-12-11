Pupils at North Ayrshire school to learn remotely until next year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A school in North Ayrshire will be using remote learning until next year after an increase in Covid-19 numbers.

Pupils at St Matthew’s Academy in Saltcoats will be studying off-campus until the end of term on December 23 and will return to the classroom on January 6.

The Roman Catholic high school has more than 1,000 pupils from towns across the council area.

Following discussions between the Council, NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s Health Protection Team and Scottish Government, a decision has been taken to close St Matthew's Academy until the new term in January. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/TPOzgld9VL — North Ayrshire Council (@North_Ayrshire) December 11, 2020

A statement from the local authority said: “Due to a further increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases at the school and following discussions between North Ayrshire Council, NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s Health Protection Team and Scottish Government, a decision has been taken to introduce home learning through to the end of this term

“Pupils will return to the school campus on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, following the festive break.

“In the meantime, pupils will be expected to continue with their lessons remotely.”