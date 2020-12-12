Police appeal after wilful fire at Aberdeen cafe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a deliberate fire at an Aberdeen cafe.

The site, inside Hazlehead Park in the city, was set alight around 9.20pm on Friday.

Police say the cafe has been “extensively damaged” and a social media post from the owners said it will remain closed “for the foreseeable future”.

To all of our loyal customers and friends,It’s with a heavy heart that we can confirm that there was a devastating… Posted by The Park Café – Duthie & Hazlehead on Saturday, December 12, 2020

The post said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we can confirm that there was a devastating fire at the Hazlehead Park Cafe last night.

“Thankfully nobody has been hurt, but until the extent of the damage is fully assessed, our doors will be closed for the foreseeable future.”

Owners also praised the work of emergency crews, describing them as “brave” and “amazing”.

Officers are now asking for anyone who was in the park on Friday evening to come forward.

Detective Constable Alan Gordon said: “The park is a popular place and well used by dog walkers and people out for a stroll or run.

“I would like to hear from anyone who was in the park between 7pm and 9.20pm last night who may have seen people hanging about the cafe or acting suspiciously nearby.”

Witnesses are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the reference number 3460 of December 11, or calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.