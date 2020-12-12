39 deaths in Scotland as toughest restrictions eased

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded 39 deaths from coronavirus and 1,064 positive tests in the past 24 hours, according to Scottish Government statistics.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 4,109.

A total of 105,370 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 104,306 the previous day.

1,258,205 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,064 to 105,370 Sadly 39 more patients who tested positive have died (4,109 in total) Latest update ▶️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ▶️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/WJgvhSQ5DC — Scottish Government (@scotgov) December 12, 2020

For the second day in a row, the number of new cases is above 1,000.

The daily test positivity rate is also 5.2%, up from 4.6% on the previous day.

The latest figures come as 11 council areas were released from the toughest levels of restrictions.

At 6pm on Friday, the mainly west and central Scotland local authorities saw non-essential retail and hospitality venues re-open after three weeks of Level 4 restrictions.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged Scots to maintain their adherence to regulations and asked that overcrowding in retail scenarios was avoided.

Of the new cases, 296 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 151 in Lanarkshire, 143 in Lothian, 104 in Fife and 103 in Tayside.

There are 994 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down by five in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 52 are in intensive care, down by one.