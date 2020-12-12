Police appeal after tortoises, geckos and mantises stolen from pet shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of exotic animals were stolen from a pet shop.
Some 15 tortoises, valued at £125 each, three geckos, worth £50 each and two orchid mantises worth £44 in total were taken from the Motherwell shop overnight on Friday.
Police say they are treating the break-in at the Albert Street establishment as “deliberate and targeted”.
Inspector Hugh Burns said: “We need to find these animals as soon as possible as they could suffer harm or even die due to being away from their normal, warm environment.
“I would appeal to anyone who has been offered these animals or who knows anything about them being offered for sale to get in touch.”
