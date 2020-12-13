Woman seriously injured in Glasgow car crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Glasgow.

The 37-year-old was struck by a Mercedes A180 at the junction of Balgraybank Street and Edgefauld Road in the east end of the city at 5.45pm on Saturday.

She was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The driver and other occupants of the car were uninjured.

The road was closed for investigation for five hours after the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, in particular a woman spotted walking her dog in the area at the time, who spoke to the driver before leaving the scene.

Sergeant Kevin Craig said: “We are aware that there were several members of the public in the area at the time of the crash and would ask anyone who has not spoken to police to please come forward.

“We are particularly keen to trace a woman who was walking her dog and spoke with the driver at the time, but left the scene before police arrived.

“If any other motorists who were in the area has potential dashcam footage, this would also be useful for our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 2979 of December 12.