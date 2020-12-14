New searches find no trace of young mother who disappeared four decades ago

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a young mother more than 40 years ago have finished excavating sites without finding any trace of her.

Mary Duncan was 17 when she disappeared from her home in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, in 1976.

The teenager, who had a 13-month-old daughter, vanished after telling her family she was going to meet a friend.

Her daughter later died of natural causes.

Detectives in West Dunbartonshire investigating the disappearance of Mary Duncan have now concluded searching a number of sites in the area. READ MORE https://t.co/NpSSzsjGIg pic.twitter.com/axzoI0Ndm5 — Argyll & Bute and West Dunbartonshire Police (@AButeWDunbarPol) December 14, 2020

Officers began searching two sites at Vale of Leven Hospital in West Dunbartonshire on Monday August 17 and a further search started in a residential area of Helensburgh, Argyll, on Monday September 7.

Police said the ground searches concluded on Friday December 4 without a positive result.

Detective Superintendent Calum Young, of West Dunbartonshire CID, said: “I can confirm that planned ground searches have now concluded, no further trace or information about Mary’s whereabouts has been found and the Duncan family have been fully updated.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the staff and management at the Vale of Leven Hospital for their support during search activity within the hospital, and also thank the public and media for helping to ensure that any disruption was kept to a minimum.

“Our inquiries into Mary’s disappearance remain ongoing, I would ask anyone who may have any information to contact Police Scotland on 101.”