Festive season could be most difficult time yet in pandemic, Sturgeon warns

Christmas could be the most difficult time for Scots after 10 months of living with coronavirus restrictions, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said she is “scunnered” with the virus but added it is in everyone’s interests for people to “stick with it” and follow the rules.

Her comments came as she told people that mixing with other households over Christmas – as people can do to a limited extent over the five-day period when rules are relaxed – is “not risk-free”.

Nicola Sturgeon said it will be difficult to spend Christmas without loved ones (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said: “I want to remind everyone once again that just because we can visit people indoors over Christmas on a limited basis does not mean that we have to.”

She conceded Christmas could be one of the hardest periods in the coronavirus crisis for many.

“We have been living with this for 10 months, it is wearisome, it is difficult, it is causing a lot of people a lot of mental stress and worry and anxiety,” the First Minister said.

“However difficult it has been over the past 10 months, I think for a lot of people the next couple of weeks will be the most difficult period yet because we are going into a period when we normally all of us like to spend time with loved ones, including loved ones we might not see regularly for the rest of the year.

“It is tough. I think it is understandable people are thoroughly scunnered and fed up with it.”

She added: “If it makes anybody feel any better, which I don’t expect it will, I feel utterly scunnered and fed up as well.

“But we are still in the grip of this virus. So tough though it is, it is in the interests of all of us and those we love to stick with it.”

Ms Sturgeon advised those people who will be meeting other households over Christmas that they should “start thinking about reducing unnecessary contact” with others in the run-up to the rules being eased on December 23.

She said this is “particularly the case” for those planning to meet elderly relatives over Christmas.

“This year I think it is the case that the best Christmas gift we can give family and friends is as far as possible to keep our distance and keep them safe,” the First Minister said.