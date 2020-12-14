Environment Secretary pledges to protect 30% of Scotland’s land for nature

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans to protect at least 30% of Scotland’s land for nature by 2030 have been announced by Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham.

The pledge is part of the Scottish Government’s Statement of Intent on Biodiversity, which sets out its priorities for tackling biodiversity loss.

Currently, 22.7% of land in Scotland is protected for nature and the new document commits to increasing this to 30% by 2030 and commissioning advice on whether this could be extended.

Scotland has played a key role in international negotiations, Ms Cunningham said (Danny Lawson/PA)

Further commitments include developing a new national strategy on biodiversity by June 2022 and plans to support new, locally driven projects aiming to improve ecological connectivity.

The paper also endorses the Leaders’ Pledge for Nature presented at this year’s United Nations General Assembly and pledges to take a combined approach to ending Scotland’s contribution to climate change and ecological decline.

Ms Cunningham launched the statement at a summit on peatland restoration.

She said: “Dealing with the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss is one of the most important challenges of this generation.

“It requires global action and Scotland has played a key leadership role in international negotiations, agreeing the Edinburgh Declaration with international partners.

“We have committed to maintaining or exceeding EU environmental standards and we are determined to continue to play our part in global efforts – co-operating with friends in Europe and around the world in the run up to the UN Biodiversity COP15 in China next year.”

She added: “The recent addition of 16 new sites to our Marine Protected Area (MPA) network demonstrates Scotland’s commitment to lead by example on marine environmental protection too.

“Thirty-seven per cent of our seas are now protected, exceeding the proposed international target to achieve 30% of global MPA coverage by 2030.

“As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, nature based solutions such as woodland creation, peatland restoration, urban green infrastructure, regeneration, and a great range of sustainable enterprises will not only help the environment but create jobs helping us build a greener, more inclusive economy.”

Francesca Osowska, chief executive of NatureScot, formerly Scottish Natural Heritage, said: “We need nature for our survival – but our nature is in crisis.

“We have to work quickly and at a scale not seen before.

“These plans are an excellent step to transforming how we interact with, and care for, nature in every aspect of our lives.”

Conservation charity WWF Scotland welcomed aspects of the statement but called for more action.

Its food and environment policy manager Sheila George said: “There are some welcome commitments in this document, including securing net-positive effects for biodiversity in development and increasing the area of land protected for nature.

“However, to ensure they result in nature recovery, they need to lead to land use change, in both rural and urban areas.

“This will include transforming farming policy, which is not happening quickly enough in Scotland.

“We will also need legally binding nature recovery targets, an action plan for delivery and considerable additional resource to reverse the decline of our native wildlife and habitats.”