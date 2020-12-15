Nine-year-old girl in hospital after island crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A nine-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car on an island road.

The collision, which involved a blue Toyota Yaris, happened on the B895 Newmarket to Tolsta road at Broadbay View in Back on the Isle of Lewis at around 3.25pm on Monday.

The youngster was initially taken to the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway before being transferred to the children’s hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Her condition is described as serious but stable.

We're appealing for info after a crash involving a 9 y/o girl and a blue Toyota Yaris on the Isle of Lewis. Happened around 3.25pm on Mon 14 Dec on B895 Newmarket to Tolsta road at Broadbay View, Back. More info at: https://t.co/dGCkqyEmKf pic.twitter.com/Ce618pO6tW — Western Isles Police (@WIslesPolice) December 15, 2020

The road was closed until 11.50pm while officers carried out an investigation.

Sergeant David Miller, of Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to us to come forward.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit in Dingwall on 101, quoting reference number 1877 of December 14.