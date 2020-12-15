Three council areas to move into Level 3 of coronavirus restrictions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Three council areas are to have tougher coronavirus restrictions imposed on them from Friday.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and East Lothian will move from Level 2 to Level 3 – the second highest of the Scottish Government’s five tiers.

All other areas will remain in their current level.

Under Level 3 restrictions, alcohol cannot be served in pubs, restaurants and cafes, and all leisure and entertainment premises must close.

Travel to and from Level 3 areas is illegal unless essential.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the decision to the Scottish Parliament.

She said cases of Covid-19 in Aberdeen City and East Lothian have increased by more than 50% in the last week, with a smaller rise in Aberdeenshire.

“I know that the move to Level 3 for East Lothian, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire – and the continuation of it in many other areas – involves real and continued difficulties for many businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector,” she said.

“However, these measures are, in our view, essential to get and keep the virus under control.”

The decision has been criticised by the Scottish Licensed Trade Association.

“We are bitterly disappointed as we had remained hopeful that any relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in relation to the licensed hospitality trade at this time would have given businesses a fighting chance to trade more viably in the last week before Christmas,” Colin Wilkinson, the body’s managing director, said.

He criticised the “uncertainty” over the last few months, saying it is “hugely unfair on businesses to expect them to switch on and off like a tap”.

Pubs, bars and restaurants face the threat of permanent closure and job losses despite the furlough scheme, he added.

Tuesday’s coronavirus review was scheduled to be the last until January 5 but the First Minister said “in light of the rising or volatile case numbers being recorded in some parts of the country,” levels will be reviewed again next week.

Most of Scotland’s cities and major towns will now be in Level 3 of restrictions from Friday, with the exception of Inverness in the Level 1 Highland council area.

Seven areas in total are in Level 1 with four – Angus, Argyll and Bute, Falkirk and Inverclyde – in Level 2.

The First Minister said recent increases in cases in Angus and Falkirk means “a return to level 3 for one or both of them” cannot be ruled out.

Cases have also “increased quite sharply” in East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire and Fife, she said, adding: “While the changes in these areas do not warrant a move to Level 4 at this stage, we will be monitoring the situation very closely over the next few days.”

While Argyll & Bute remains at Level 2, it is “likely to move to level 1 next week”.

Coronavirus artwork in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The City of Edinburgh will remain in Level 3, despite a court action last week to force a change.

Hospitality businesses had brought a judicial review over the decision to keep Edinburgh in Level 3 at the last review.

But at a remote hearing on Friday, Lord Ericht refused the motion for interim suspension.

During Tuesday’s review, Ms Sturgeon said case numbers in Edinburgh have increased by more than 40% – from 70 to 100 per hundred thousand, with an even sharper rise in Midlothian.

She said: “Our judgment remains, therefore, that it would be deeply irresponsible to ease restrictions in either the City of Edinburgh or Midlothian, at a time when cases are rising sharply.”