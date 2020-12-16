Saturday, December 19th 2020 Show Links
News / Scotland

Second man charged in connection with flat blaze

by Press Association
December 16, 2020, 4:25 pm
Syndicate Post image
Another man has already appeared in court in connection with the blaze (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A second man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a fire at a flat in Inverclyde.

The incident happened in Kincaid Court, Greenock, on Monday September 28 when the ground-floor property was set alight.

A 22-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the blaze.

It comes after Colin McGhee appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court last week charged with wilful fire-raising and attempted murder.

The 25-year-old, of Falkirk, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

More from the Press and Journal