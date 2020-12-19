Lighthouse Lab staff to miss out on £500 bonus, claims Labour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Staff who process coronavirus tests at the Lighthouse Laboratory are missing out on the £500 bonus payment promised to healthcare staff, Scottish Labour claims.

The lab at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow has been operational since April and processes thousands of tests a day.

Labour leader Richard Leonard said lab staff have been told they cannot receive the £500 payment as they are not directly employed by the NHS.

Mr Leonard has written to the First Minister asking her to ensure they receive the money.

Lighthouse Laboratory staff process thousands of coronavirus tests a day (Andrew Milligan/PA)

At the SNP conference, Nicola Sturgeon announced a £500 thank-you payment for all health and social care staff in recognition of their “extraordinary” work during the pandemic.

In his letter, the Scottish Labour leader said: “As I am sure you will appreciate, hundreds of staff are working day and night in the fight against Covid-19.

“They are handling live samples from testing facilities across the country, including from care homes and home testing.

“They play a critical role in the fight to contain the virus in Scotland and as such their efforts are no less valuable than staff employed directly by the NHS in Scotland.

“Can I therefore request, as a matter of urgency, you take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that this group of workers receive this payment.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The Lighthouse Laboratory is a UK Government-run and funded service.

“As such, it would be for the UK Government to determine their remuneration and any additions to existing pay which may be appropriate for these staff.”