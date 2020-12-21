Scotland still has chance of keeping new virus variant under control – Sturgeon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland still has a chance of keeping the new variant of coronavirus “under control”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the new more infectious strain is “out of control” in the UK.

The First Minister told the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing that Covid-19 cases north of the border have been “volatile” in recent days and are now thought to be rising after weeks of decline.

With analysis indicating the new variant is up to 70% more transmissible and possibly accounts for 40% to 60% of new cases in London and the south-east of England, Ms Sturgeon said the risk of it spreading rapidly in Scotland is “very real”.

“That’s what we’ve got to stop here in Scotland, and that’s the reason for the actions that I announced on Saturday,” she said.

Although a processing backlog is thought to be partially behind the “significantly higher” daily figure of new cases of 1,504, Ms Sturgeon announced on Monday, even when this is factored in, cases are still thought to be rising.

She added: “If we do nothing now, we are likely to see more new infections in Scotland as a result of this variant – placing an even greater strain on our health service, and leading to more deaths.

“But as things stand, with our lower prevalence in a relative sense, we still have a chance of keeping this situation under control while the vaccination programme continues – and while we get case numbers back to very low levels again.”

The First Minister urged people not to meet members of others households indoors on Christmas Day, despite the tightened restrictions announced on Saturday allowing three households to a maximum of eight people aged 12 and over to do so for that day only, instead of the five days previously outlined.

(PA Graphics)

She said the decisions announced on Saturday to restrict the meeting period over Christmas, to bring in a cross-border travel ban and place all of mainland Scotland in the highest level of restrictions from Boxing Day were “horrible”.

She added: “But I know the consequences of not acting now to stop this virus could be catastrophic.

“So I am genuinely sorry to have to do these things. But believe me when I say they are necessary.”

Addressing the French ban on UK freight haulage, Ms Sturgeon said there is “no risk” to supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine and no “immediate concern” over medicine supply, because stocks had been built up ahead of Brexit.

She urged people not to stockpile food, saying: “We have been assured by supermarkets that they are well stocked for Christmas.”

She called for the activation of no-deal Brexit plans for port disruption, backed the Scottish food sector’s requests for UK Government action to enable exports to continue and reiterated an earlier demand for the Prime Minister to seek an extension to the Brexit transition period.

Giving a further update on the daily coronavirus figures, the First Minister said the daily test positivity rate is 6%, up from 5.1% on Sunday.

A total of 113,050 people have tested positive in Scotland, up from 111,546 the previous day.

There are 1,078 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 17 in 24 hours.

No deaths of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days were recorded in the past 24 hours, with this toll remaining at 4,283, although this tends to be artificially low following registration office closures at the weekend.