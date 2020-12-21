Murder inquiry launched into man’s death after altercation in house

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man died and another is in critical condition following what detectives believe was a targeted attack in a house.

Officers were called to a property in Perth Crescent, Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, at around 12.05am on Monday to a report that two men were seriously injured.

Emergency services attended and both men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Billy McGuire, 25, was pronounced dead a short time later while the other man, aged 34, is in critical but stable condition.

Police said that following a post-mortem examination, the death of Mr McGuire is being treated as murder and the attack on the 34-year-old man as attempted murder.

They are appealing for information about the attack in West Dunbartonshire.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan McAlpine, of the major investigation teams, said: “We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident. From initial enquiries, we believe that this is a targeted attack on these two men.

“There were a number of people within the house when two men entered the property and became involved in altercation with Mr McGuire and the 34-year-old man. The two men responsible then made off from the house.

“It is absolutely vital that we trace them as soon as soon as possible and we would urge anyone with information that may assist our investigation to do the right thing and come forward.

“I realise that this incident will be of concern to the local community, so I would like to reassure them that additional officers will be in the area and anyone with concerns should approach officers.”

Police said that a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clydebank police station through 101 quoting reference 0004 of December 21 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.