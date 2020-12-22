Legal action against Police Scotland after M9 crash deaths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Proceedings have been launched against Police Scotland after a couple died when their car went off the motorway more than five years ago.

It is understood the Crown Office is taking formal proceedings against the police force.

It comes after the deaths of John Yuill, 28, and his partner Lamara Bell, 25, whose car left the M9 near Stirling in July 2015.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

Despite a call being made to police, it took them three days to respond. When officers finally arrived at the scene, Mr Yuill was dead and Ms Bell died later in hospital.

Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC is understood to have notified Chief Constable Iain Livingstone – who was not in charge of Police Scotland at the time – that legal proceedings against the force have commenced.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The case team and staff from our Victim Information and Advice service have communicated with family members and their legal representatives throughout, and will continue to keep them informed of any significant developments in relation to the investigation.

“In order to protect any potential proceedings, the Crown will not comment further at this stage.”

Mr Livingstone said: “Lamara Bell and John Yuill’s deaths were a tragedy and my thoughts and condolences are with their families and loved ones.

“Police Scotland has fully assisted the Crown Office throughout their inquiries and will continue to engage in due process.”

In a statement released by solicitors Digby Brown, Ms Bell’s family said: “We will not comment on any new or ongoing proceedings until they have all concluded.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: “The deaths of Lamara and John were tragic and traumatic. It still upsets me today that they were left by the side of the motorway for three days without help.

“We’re more than five years on from this terrible incident and their families and friends are still seeking justice and answers. They have been put through unimaginable distress by this drawn-out process.

“I hope that these proceedings are able to bring them clarity and some form of resolution.”