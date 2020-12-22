Covid-19 outbreak at Royal Mail centre as 38 test positive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dozens of workers at a Royal Mail office in Glasgow have tested positive for Covid-19.

The postal service confirmed 38 workers at the mail centre in Springburn have contracted the virus.

A deep clean of the site, which employs around 1,000 staff, has been carried out.

In a statement, Royal Mail said a number of preventative measures have been put in place.

A spokeswoman said there are currently 38 colleagues who have tested positive for coronavirus at Glasgow Mail Centre.

She said: “We wish them a speedy recovery. We have carried out an intensive clean of the site and have organised additional cleaning of key touch points and all communal areas.

“We are keeping the CWU (Communication Workers Union) and colleagues updated.

“Throughout this crisis, every decision we make puts the health of our people and customers first.

“We have put in place a range of preventive measures to protect both our customers and our colleagues.”

The spokeswoman added: “We were the first UK company to put in place social-distancing measures in relation to parcel delivery. We pioneered contact-free delivery. We are temporarily not handing over our hand-held devices to customers to capture signatures.

“As well as encouraging good hand hygiene, standard ways of working have been revised to ensure that colleagues maintain appropriate social distancing at all times.

“All staff have been briefed about the social distancing measures jointly agreed by local management and the CWU. This has been supplemented with visible reminders such as posters and one-way floor markings.”