Wednesday, December 23rd 2020 Show Links
News / Scotland

Man charged after police seize cocaine worth around £44,000

by Press Association
December 22, 2020, 4:03 pm Updated: December 22, 2020, 6:17 pm
Syndicate Post image
Police said a man has been charged in connection with the recovery (David Cheskin/PA)

A man has been charged after police seized cocaine worth around £44,000 from a vehicle in a South Ayrshire street.

Officers searched the vehicle as part of a pre-planned operation at premises on the High Street in Maybole on Tuesday morning.

Police said that a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

He will appear in court at a later date.