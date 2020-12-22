Levels approach not being abandoned in Scotland, Sturgeon insists

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The four-level approach has not been abandoned in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said, after announcing most of the country will move into the toughest restrictions this week.

In response to the discovery of a new, more easily transmissible strain of Covid-19, the Scottish Government announced on Saturday that the mainland of the country would be put into Level 4 from Boxing Day for three weeks.

Following an update from the First Minister on Tuesday, Labour leader Richard Leonard said the strategic framework, which included the protection levels, had been “abandoned” by the Scottish Government.

The Labour leader said the period the restrictions would be in place for ‘didn’t sound like three weeks’ (Russell Cheyne/PA)

“The decision to move every part of mainland Scotland to Level 4 from Boxing Day for an indefinite period… is a drastic move, and this time three weeks does not sound like three weeks, but considerably longer,” he said.

Addressing the point made by the Labour leader, who also called for an increase in support for businesses and individuals, mental health help and testing as well as the speeding up of the vaccination rollout, the First Minister said she hoped they could return to the levels approach.

“We have not abandoned the strategic framework,” she said.

“We will try to get back to a levels approach where we apply levels to different parts of the country depending on the prevalence of the virus as quickly as we can.

“What we have done is not stand there static, clinging to an approach when we’ve got a train coming down the track that is going to run us over.

“We’ve decided to respond to the evidence that we have a new strain of the virus that none of us saw coming, none of us predicted that this would happen right now, and like all other parts of the UK… we have decided to respond in a preventative, cautionary way in order to make sure that by the end of January we don’t have a health service that is overwhelmed.”

Ms Sturgeon added she is “so sorry” Level 4 restrictions are due to be imposed on large swathes of the country on Boxing Day.

In response to Mr Leonard’s calls for increases in support, testing and vaccination, the First Minister said “words start to fail me”.

She added: “We will roll this vaccine out just as quickly as supplies allow us to do.

“Nobody would love more than me to be able to magic vaccine supplies out of nowhere – I cannot do that unfortunately.”