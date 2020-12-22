Man dies after being hit by vehicles near motorway service station

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has died after he was hit by several vehicles near a motorway service station.

Police were called to the scene on the M74 southbound at Bothwell Services at around 6.35pm on Monday.

The 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood he had already crossed the northbound carriageway when he was struck by a number of vehicles on the southbound carriageway.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in South Lanarkshire.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland from the Road Policing Unit said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and I am appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“If you were travelling in either direction on the M74 near to Bothwell Services around the time the victim was struck, and either witnessed the incident or think your vehicle may have been involved, please get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2755 of Monday December 21 2020.”

The southbound carriageway was closed between junctions four and five for a number of hours while officers carried out their investigations.