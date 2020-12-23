R number in Scotland around one – Sturgeon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The R number in Scotland remains around one, Nicola Sturgeon announced as she confirmed the deaths of 47 coronavirus patients and 1,190 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The R number measures how many people an infected person is thought to pass the virus on to on average, and it was also around one in Scotland at the last update a week ago.

Speaking at the start of First Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon warned against complacency given the risks posed by the new, more infectious strain of coronavirus.

She said: “We will shortly publish the latest estimate of the R number. We expect that it will show that the R number is still around one in Scotland but that is of course a concern given that it is thought that the new variant of Covid could raise the R number by 0.4.”

The First Minister praised the latest vaccination figures released on Wednesday, which indicate 56,676 people received the first dose between the programme starting on December 8 and Sunday December 20.

“Progress on vaccination gives us grounds for hope but the overall state of the pandemic is a cause of concern,” she said.

(PA Graphics)

“Our immediate priority has to be to get through the next few weeks and month as safely as possible.”

Ms Sturgeon said the death toll of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days is now, 4,373 but National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures which include all deaths where the virus is mentioned on the death certificate stood at 6,298 as of Sunday.

NRS figures published on Wednesday indicate 203 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between December 14 and 20, down 23 from the previous week.

Of these, the majority were in hospital at 124 (61%), with 71 in care homes and eight at home or in a non-institutional setting.

#NRSStats show as at 20 December a total of 6,298 deaths have been registered in #Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. 203 deaths were registered between 14 – 20 December, a decrease of 23 deaths from the previous week. https://t.co/Kos5k0XGkQ pic.twitter.com/2kTUYSy70e — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) December 23, 2020

Giving a further update on the daily coronavirus figures, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs the daily test positivity rate is 5%, down from 7.5% on Tuesday.

A total of 115,566 people have tested positive in Scotland, up from 114,366 the previous day.

There are 1,025 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, a fall of 20 in 24 hours. Of these patients, 56 are in intensive care, down by four.