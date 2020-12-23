Ministers too slow with rollout of business support, claims Ruth Davidson

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Scottish Government has been far too slow in rolling out support for businesses throughout the pandemic, Ruth Davidson has said.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Saturday announced plans to impose the toughest level of restrictions on the Scottish mainland for at least three weeks from Boxing Day, closing non-essential businesses.

The Conservative Holyrood leader pushed the First Minister on how quickly support will reach businesses, claiming some firms continue to wait for cash five months after schemes have closed.

Ms Davidson said at First Minster’s Questions: “Throughout this crisis, even when this Government have promised to help, they’ve been far too slow at getting support out the door to protect jobs.”

"When will these small firms get the support they need? "And what about the help announced on Monday for those affected by this next lockdown – how far into the new year will it be before applications open, never mind the months before they are processed?"#FMQs — Scottish Conservatives (@ScotTories) December 23, 2020

Figures released by the Scottish Government last week show 106,000 applications for support were made to local authorities up to December 8, with 91,000 awarded.

Ms Davidson said: “15,000 businesses still waiting five months on and fewer than 500 applications were processed in the period between September and December.”

She asked the First Minister what confidence businesses can have that schemes to support firms in the latest enforced closures will pay out promptly.

The First Minister said it is “right and fair” the Scottish Government is challenged on the speed of its support, adding some of the schemes are administered through councils.

She also addressed the accusation that ministers “sit on” money, saying cash will have to be held back to enable the Scottish Government to budget for the remainder of the financial year.

The First Minister said: “What we have to do in the Scottish Government is make sure we are building in contingencies because, while every penny of consequential funding is welcome, but we often don’t know what that is meant to cover or for how long that is meant to last, so we have to look ahead and make sure that we are budgeting to get us through the remainder of the financial year.

“It is really important that we get every penny that we can out to businesses and that is what we are determined to do for every business across the country, as far as we can, that is living – just as individuals are – with the horrendous implications of what this virus is doing to us.”