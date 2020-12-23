Election Bill passed by MSPs as ‘massive’ rise in postal votes expected

Something went wrong - please try again later.

MSPs have passed a Bill which aims to ensure next year’s election can go ahead despite the pandemic, with a minister saying up to half of all ballots cast could be postal votes.

Parliamentary business minister Graeme Dey said election officials are ready for the expected rise in postal votes.

The Electoral Commission is due to send out an information leaflet to all voters in March, while all people in the shielding category are due to receive a letter from the chief medical officer in January setting out their options.

Electoral registration officers will also write to 2.5 million households in February providing details of registration.

MSPs unanimously passed the Scottish General Election (Coronavirus) Bill in a vote on Wednesday.

It contains provisions which could allow voting to take place on more than one day, though Mr Dey said he does not expect this power will need to be used.

The legislation also moves the deadline for postal vote applications forward to April 6.

Mr Dey said: “We are indeed preparing for a massive increase in postal voting from around 18% of the electorate to around 40% or even 50%.

“But we are not seeking to promote postal ballots ahead of all other forms of voting.”

However, Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar said there needs to be a more active public information campaign for postal voting ahead of the election in May 2021.

He said: “We need that public information campaign to start as soon as possible.”