Woman killed in Glasgow crash named

A woman who died after she was hit by a car has been named by police.

The collision happened on Barrhead Road, Glasgow, at around 5.35pm on Monday December 14.

Connie McAvoy, 46, was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but she died a short time later.

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which involved a blue Subaru Impreza.

Sergeant Stewart Taylor said: “Our thoughts remain with Connie’s family at this tragic time.

“Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash and we are urging any witnesses, or motorists who may have dashcam footage which could be of assistance, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2483 of December 14.”