Man dies in Isle of Harris car crash

A man has died after a one-car crash on the Isle of Harris.

A 29-year-old male driver died following the incident on the A859 south of Ardhasaig on Thursday at 9.05am.

Sergeant Kate Park, of the road policing unit in Dingwall, said: “The 29-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

“The road remains closed while we carry out an investigation.

“Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0718 of December 24.”