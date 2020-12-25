Scots parents welcome Christmas babies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Parents in Scotland have another reason to celebrate this festive season as they welcome new additions to their families.

John James McClung, born 7lb 4oz, could be the first of Scotland’s Christmas babies, born at 12.27am.

John is the fourth child of Danielle Sievewright and Billy McClung, from Kilmarnock, becoming the younger brother of nine-year-old Myley, seven-year-old Madeline and five-year-old Daisy.

Just three minutes after John made his arrival, Elijah James Mitchell was born at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Elijah’s parents Jordan and Jonathon are both from Dundee.

Kim and Donald Dallas, aged 33 and 32, also welcomed their bundle of Christmas joy in the early hours of December 25.

The Dallas’s haven’t settled on a name yet (NHS Lothian/PA)

They have not yet chosen a name for their boy, who was born at 4.10am at the NHS Lothian birthing centre in Edinburgh, and weighed in at 9lb 2oz.

At the same time as the Dallas birth, Karlijn Kuipers and her partner Alasdair Fowlie welcomed their own special Christmas present.

Also born at 4.10am – at Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert – their baby girl is also waiting for a name.