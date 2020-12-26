Cyclist killed in Christmas Day road accident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A cyclist was killed in a road crash on Christmas Day, police have confirmed.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after the 30-year-old cyclist was struck by a blue Ford Focus car.

The collision occurred on the A6105 road between Chirnside and Duns in the Scottish Borders, at about 10.50am on Friday.

Emergency services attended but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Mark Banner, from the Scottish Borders road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this difficult time and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“We are asking anyone who was on the A6105 on Christmas Day morning and witnessed what happened, or who may have dashcam footage to assist with the investigation, to please get in touch.”