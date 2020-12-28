29-year-old woman killed in A1 lorry crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A woman has died in a crash involving a car and lorry on the A1 in the Scottish Borders, the police have said.

The 29-year-old driver was killed in the collision near Grantshouse, between Cockburnspath and Burnmouth, on Monday morning at approximately 9.30am.

The other driver was uninjured.

Police Scotland closed the road to investigate the fatal crash and are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Appeal following fatal road crash on A1 near Grantshouse We are appealing following a fatal road crash on the A1 around 9.30am involving a car and a lorry this morning. If you can help call 101, quoting incident 0727 of 28/12/20 More: https://t.co/TgsUEwoBHb pic.twitter.com/GfOpA3GsxW — Lothians & Scottish Borders Police (@LothBordPolice) December 28, 2020

Sergeant Mark Banner from the Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit said: “Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this crash are ongoing.

“The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

“We would encourage anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation to contact police.

“If you were in the area at the time or have any potential dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, I would urge that you get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 0727 of 28 December.”