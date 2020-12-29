Trauma specialist to ensure compassionate care of victims

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A trauma specialist has been appointed to ensure victims are treated in a compassionate way and to get a better understanding of the impact of crime.

Almost £250,000 over three years has been allocated to NHS Education for Scotland (NES) to fund the new role.

It will be taken on by Dr Caroline Bruce, who will work directly with the victims taskforce.

She said: “I am delighted to be taking forward this partnership.

“Each and every member of the workforce has an important role in making sure that victims and witnesses experience a justice system that recognises the impact of trauma on witnesses and their evidence, and that prevents further harm through avoiding re-traumatisation.”

The move is part of the Scottish Government’s wider ambition for a trauma-informed workforce and services, supported by an investment of more than £1.5 million in a national trauma training programme.

Funding of £185,000 has also been awarded to four research projects to further understand how Scotland’s criminal and civil justice systems can respond to the needs of all victims and witnesses.

The projects follow the publication of the Measuring Justice report which will help inform the work of the victims taskforce and how best to engage with victims and survivors with lived experience of the justice system.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “While crime and the number of people who have been victims of it has fallen over the last decade, I remain focused on addressing the needs of those who do fall victim to criminals.

“They should be at the heart of Scotland’s justice system and the victims taskforce has continued to take forward this important work through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For victims of crime, the impact of their experiences can be long-lasting and traumatic.

“Taken together with the impacts of the pandemic, it is even more important than ever that we have a workforce that is trained to deal with trauma in an empathetic way and help empower victims to access justice.

“I am pleased we are able to provide more funding for this important area of work and research.”