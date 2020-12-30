634,000 Scots could benefit by swapping their car for car club membership

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland could achieve dramatic reductions in carbon emissions if hundreds of thousands of drivers ditched their own motors in favour of car club membership.

An estimated 634,000 households across the country could potentially switch frown having their own car to being in a car club, the shared transport organisation Collaborative Mobility UK (CoMoUK) said.

If all these people did this, this could reduce Scotland’s carbon emissions by 87,000 tonnes per year, it added.

Lorna Finlayson, the Scotland director for for CoMoUK, said their analysis showed the “dramatic levels of potential in Scotland”.

The reductions can be achieved as car club vehicles tend to be less polluting, with emissions on average 43% lower than the average UK car.

More than a quarter (26%) of those who join a car club drive less after doing so, while 16% make more journeys on foot and 10% cycle more.

Car club membership in Scotland has risen to more than 25,000, increasing by 27% over the last year.

Ms Finlayson said: “Shared transport can help achieve net zero carbon emissions as it enables people to use transport without the need to own it, shifting to services such as car sharing, bike share and shared rides – which have a lower impact on the environment and transport infrastructure.

“There are 634,000 households in Scotland that could potentially switch from car ownership to car club membership. The accumulated carbon savings from each of the potential households switching to pay-as-you-go car use would be 87,000 tonnes per year.”

She added: “With the eyes of the world on Scotland ahead of Cop26 in Glasgow, now is the time to seize the opportunity and strive for a cleaner and more sustainable future for our country.”