Mike Russell: Tory MSP should ‘hang head in shame’ over Brexit deal support

Scotland’s Constitution Secretary has said a Conservative MSP should “hang his head in shame” for supporting the Brexit deal, as the pair clashed during a Holyrood committee meeting.

Mike Russell claimed Dean Lockhart was being an “apologist for an appalling deal” at the Scottish Parliament’s Europe Committee.

In turn, Mr Lockhart, the Scottish Tory constitution spokesman, said Mr Russell was supporting a no-deal Brexit by refusing to back the agreement between the EU and UK.

Giving evidence to the committee on Wednesday morning, Mr Russell said the deal will leave Scotland “much worse off” than within the EU.

The Scottish Government will invite Holyrood to refuse legislative consent for the deal in a vote in the chamber later on Wednesday, he said.

Mr Lockhart said the SNP has previously stated its opposition to a no-deal Brexit.

He said: “Can I ask the Cabinet Secretary to explain why the SNP has made this extraordinary U-turn and will vote against the deal and become the party of a no-deal Brexit?”

But Mr Russell said that was a “deliberate misrepresentation” and the deal will be signed by the Prime Minister using his prerogative powers.

The Scottish Conservative MSP responded by saying the SNP had failed to support free trade agreements the UK Government had struck with other nations such as Japan, Singapore and Canada.

MSPs will vote on legislative consent for the agreement on Wednesday afternoon (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “The SNP has voted against and failed to support all of those free trade agreements. Can you please explain why?”

Mr Russell said those were the continuation of existing deals rather than “new” free trade arrangements.

Discussing the Prime Minister’s agreement with the EU, the minister told Mr Lockhart: “It is an appalling deal and you are an apologist for an appalling deal that will damage Scottish business and damage Scotland.

“You should hang your head in shame.”