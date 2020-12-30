Charity trustee who embezzled funds ordered to pay back £700,000 profit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man who embezzled funds from a charity he was a trustee of has been ordered to pay back £700,000 of his profit.

Ian Brash had previously admitted embezzling £358,832 from the Dr Robert Malcolm Trust between August 2010 and September 2014, with sentencing deferred while proceeds of crime action was settled.

The 68-year-old, from Wallyford in East Lothian, was handed the £700,000 confiscation order at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Brash invested the money in shares and used the profit to make mortgage and credit card payments, pay vet bills, install a wind turbine, and make deposits on cars and a number of buy-to-let properties for him and his family.

The charity, which gives financial support to medical students, has already been paid back £320,753.30 – but Brash has been ordered to pay it a further £198,590.60 in full recompense.

An additional £180,656.10 will be paid to the court and put towards Scottish Government Cashback for Communities schemes, while Brash was also handed an additional £140,000 fine on top of the confiscation order.

Jennifer Harrower, procurator fiscal for specialist casework, said: “Ian Brash was in a position of trust and responsibility with this charity and he took advantage of that to embezzle a significant amount of money.

“His deception diverted that money away from charity and into his own bank account to help fund his lifestyle.

“We take such criminality seriously and will use all powers available to us, not only to prosecute, but also to confiscate the profits of crime from those who do not deserve them.

“Over half a million pounds of the confiscated money will be paid back to the Dr Robert Malcolm Trust.”