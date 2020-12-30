Man and teenager found dead identified as police continue murder inquiry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man and a teenager found dead in a house in East Dunbartonshire have been named by police amid a murder inquiry.

Seweryn Thomas, 40, and Antoni Thomas, 16, were discovered at the property in Grainger Road, Bishopbriggs, at around 4.10pm on Wednesday December 23.

Police Scotland said the incident is being treated as murder.

Detective Inspector Stevie Watson, of Kirkintilloch CID, said: “Our thoughts are with Antoni and Seweryn’s family at this very difficult time and we are providing them support.

“The incident is being treated as murder and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”