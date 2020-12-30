Thursday, December 31st 2020 Show Links
Man and teenager found dead identified as police continue murder inquiry

by Press Association
December 30, 2020, 5:33 pm
Officers are treating the incident as murder (PA)

A man and a teenager found dead in a house in East Dunbartonshire have been named by police amid a murder inquiry.

Seweryn Thomas, 40, and Antoni Thomas, 16, were discovered at the property in Grainger Road, Bishopbriggs, at around 4.10pm on Wednesday December 23.

Police Scotland said the incident is being treated as murder.

Detective Inspector Stevie Watson, of Kirkintilloch CID, said: “Our thoughts are with Antoni and Seweryn’s family at this very difficult time and we are providing them support.

“The incident is being treated as murder and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

