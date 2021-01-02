Top clubs urged to donate fines to grassroots football

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Top-flight football clubs in Scotland have been urged to donate player fines to help the grassroots game.

James Dornan MSP has written to the chairs of all 12 SPFL clubs asking them to consider the voluntary measure for 2021 for internal penalties.

The Glasgow Cathcart SNP MSP has also pressed Scottish Football Association (SFA) chief executive Ian Maxwell on whether a similar initiative with player fines paid to the governing body is possible.

He said: “There’s no doubt that times are tough for the Scottish game with many clubs just struggling to get by – and local grassroots clubs are no exception.

“Professional clubs across Scotland have worked tirelessly to support their communities throughout this pandemic, helping charities and local organisations reach those in need.

“But while the professional game has been allowed to continue under strict rules, there’s more we can do to help get community football back on its feet in 2021.

“This voluntary measure would be a small gesture from clubs, helping us recognise both the importance of community football and the positive impact our national game has on our wellbeing as we hopefully ease towards a greater sense of normality.”

Coronavirus restrictions have stopped a full return of football across all levels, and many amateur clubs have been out of action since March 2020.

Mr Dornan said that with much of the country currently in Level 4 restrictions, grassroots clubs are still uncertain when the new season can start – leaving some on the brink of folding.