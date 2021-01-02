More than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has seen an increase of 2,137 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

However, this is lower than Friday’s confirmed increase of 2,539 new cases.

No further deaths were recorded on Saturday as the register offices are closed over the public holidays.

As of December 31, 4,578 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died.

The daily test positivity rate is now at 10.8% – up from 9.7% on Friday.

“Take Covid seriously” – 3 words that can’t be stressed enough just now. Please listen to this doctor. https://t.co/MGqAv0q53b — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 1, 2021

Despite all of mainland Scotland being in the highest tier of restrictions – and warnings to stay at home amid the rising number of cases – police still had to deal with Hogmanay revellers at landmarks including Edinburgh Castle.

The First Minister tweeted on Friday asking people to “take Covid seriously”.

