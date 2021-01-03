Parliament to be recalled after 2,464 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Scottish Government is to reconvene on Monday, after concerns were raised about how rapidly the new strain of Covid-19 is spreading.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed she would be recalling Parliament on Monday afternoon, to discuss further measures due to “a rapid increase in Covid cases” causing “very serious concerns”.

Scotland has seen an increase of 2,464 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

This is higher than Saturday’s confirmed increase of 2,137 new cases.

The daily test positivity rate is now at 15.2% – up from 10.8% on Saturday.

No further deaths were recorded on Sunday as the register offices are closed over the public holidays.

As of December 31, 4,578 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died.

1/5 The rapid increase in Covid cases, driven by the new variant, is of v serious concern. The steep increases & severe NHS pressure being experienced in other parts of the UK is a sign of what may lie ahead. So we must take all steps to slow spread while vaccination progresses — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 3, 2021

The Cabinet is expected to be recalled on Monday morning to discuss any additional measures that may be required to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, Ms Sturgeon said: “The rapid increase in Covid cases, driven by the new variant, is of very serious concern.

“The steep increases and severe NHS pressure being experienced in other parts of the UK is a sign of what may lie ahead. So we must take all steps to slow spread while vaccination progresses.

“We, like other countries, are in a race between this faster spreading strain of Covid and the vaccination programme.

“As we work to vaccinate as quickly as possible, we must also do more to slow down the virus – to save lives and help the NHS care for all those who need it.

“Following a meeting of the Scottish government resilience committee yesterday to assess latest situation, the Cabinet will meet tomorrow am to consider further action to limit spread and I’ve asked for Scottish Parliament to be recalled tomorrow afternoon so that I can set out our decisions in a statement.

“All decisions just now are tough, with tough impacts. Vaccines give us way out, but this new strain makes the period between now and then the most dangerous since start of pandemic.

“So the responsibility of government must be to act quickly and decisively in the national interest.”

2/5 We, like other countries, are in a race between this faster spreading strain of Covid and the vaccination programme. As we work to vaccinate as quickly as possible, we must also do more to slow down the virus – to save lives & help the NHS care for all those who need it — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 3, 2021

This is just the fifth time Parliament has been recalled and the second time within the last four weeks.

Previously, it was convened after the deaths of Donald Dewar in October 2000 and the Queen Mother in April 2002.

It was also reconvened following the release of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, in 2009.

The First Minister added: “For now, please continue to take Covid seriously – it is a real threat to life and health and, if it runs out of control, it damages the economy more too.

“Please stay at home as much as possible and avoid non essential interactions with other households. Thank you.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The recent, rapid increase in Covid cases in Scotland, driven by the new variant of the virus, is a very serious concern.

“The even steeper rises and severe pressure on the NHS that is being experienced in some other parts of the UK is a sign of what may lie ahead in Scotland if we do not take all possible steps now to slow the spread of the virus, while the vaccination programme progresses.

5/5 For now, please continue to take Covid seriously – it is a real threat to life and health and, if it runs out of control, it damages the economy more too.Please stay at home as much as possible and avoid non essential interactions with other households. Thank you. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 3, 2021

“The First Minister has therefore asked that Parliament be recalled from recess on Monday afternoon to allow her to make an urgent statement on further measures to suppress transmission.

“This will come after a meeting of the Cabinet on Monday morning. The Education Recovery Group will also meet on Monday.

“The strong message remains people should stay at home as much as possible and avoid non-essential interaction with others.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie added: “With tighter restrictions on movement and in schools comes a greater responsibility on the Government to show its workings.

“If we are to restrict people’s movement then we need to see what the benefit will be.

“We need an exit plan to give people hope, as well as to show them what is required to ease the restrictions on our freedoms.”