Man dies and two children injured in crash

by Press Association
January 3, 2021, 7:40 pm
The children were taken to hospital in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A man has died and two children have been injured in a crash in Perth and Kinross.

The one-vehicle collision happened at around 4.20pm on Sunday on the A93 at Spittal of Glenshee.

It saw a 23-year-old passenger die at the scene and two children – aged seven and five – flown to The Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow, for treatment.

The 31-year-old driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The road remains closed while officers carry out an investigation.

